Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Brandon Tarwoe, 12, was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. off of North Links Avenue in Sarasota.

He weighs 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright coral T-shirt, shorts and orange Nike slide sandals with a dark blue shiny backpack.

Tarwoe does not have any known medical conditions and has not run away from home before, according to police. Police say there is no reason to believe the boy is in any danger.

If you see Tarwoe or know his whereabouts, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Service Dog Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Dog Graduation"

‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City"

Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes"

Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen"

FBI warning about romance scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warning about romance scams"

Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home"

How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options

Thumbnail for the video titled "How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options"

Valentine's Day Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valentine's Day Forecast"

evan background check bill 530

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan background check bill 530"

EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss