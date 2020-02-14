Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Brandon Tarwoe, 12, was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. off of North Links Avenue in Sarasota.

He weighs 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright coral T-shirt, shorts and orange Nike slide sandals with a dark blue shiny backpack.

Tarwoe does not have any known medical conditions and has not run away from home before, according to police. Police say there is no reason to believe the boy is in any danger.

If you see Tarwoe or know his whereabouts, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or 911.

