Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is currently looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Kyle Spicer, 11, was last seen in the area of Culebra Avenue around noon Sunday. Reports from witnesses placed him in the area of River Road and US 41 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to police.

Spicer has blue eyes, brown hair, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with an orange stripe.

Police say Spicer got into an argument with his parents and walked away from his home. He has done this before.

If you have seen Spicer or know his whereabouts, please contact the North Port Police Department or call 911.

LATEST STORIES: