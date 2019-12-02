Police: Sarasota student arrested for knife attack on school bus

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Oak Park School student was arrested on the school bus after attacking another student with a knife, according to Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
Police said the incident occurred at the intersection of 25th and Leon in Sarasota Monday morning.
The injured student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the alleged attacker was arrested by police.
