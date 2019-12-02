Police: Sarasota student arrested for knife attack on school bus

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Oak Park School student was arrested on the school bus after attacking another student with a knife, according to Sarasota County Schools Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred at the intersection of 25th and Leon in Sarasota Monday morning.

The injured student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the alleged attacker was arrested by police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss