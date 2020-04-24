Police: Sarasota couple hid loaded gun in stroller near baby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said they arrested a Sarasota couple on Wednesday after finding a fully-loaded firearm in their child’s stroller while their child was in it.

Police discovered the weapon Wednesday after responding to reports of an aggravated assault in the 2200 block of Ringling Boulevard.

The victim told police he was sleeping in the alley when he was awoken by two armed suspects. The victim recognized the couple, later identified as 19-year-old Mikayla Gibbs and 24-year-old Kori Quick, because Gibbs had assaulted him the day before, police said.

The victim said the couple chased him around the corner, then Gibbs started punching him. He decided to film the attack, further angering Gibbs who asked Quick for her gun, the victim said.

He ran away and looked back and saw a gun on Quick’s waistband, police said. He called 911 once he managed to escape.

Police located the couple a short time later walking with an infant in the 2000 block of Adams Lane, and found a 9mm handgun underneath the stroller where the child was sitting.

Police said the firearm was loaded with a round chambered.

Quick and Gibbs were both arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gibbs is being held lieu of $10,000 bond. Quick is being held on a $15,000 bail.

The child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for unknown issues. They are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, police said.

