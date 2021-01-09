Police: Part of Tamiami Trail near Sarasota Memorial Hospital closed due to suspicious package found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Tamiami Trail has been closed due to a suspicious package found in the area, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department said the northbound and southbound lanes of Tamiami Trail are closed from Hillview Street and Datura Street, which is just south of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Northbound and Southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail are CLOSED from Hillview to Datura was a suspicious package in the area. Please find an alternate route.



JOURNALISTS: PIO Genevieve Judge is on the way to the scene. Please meet her at 2101 S Tamiami Trail pic.twitter.com/n4EWlPF1ZA — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) January 9, 2021

Police say the SPD Explosive Materials Unit is on the way to the scene.

Drivers heading in that direction are being asked to find an alternative route.

No information has been given on how long Tamiami Trail will be closed.

