Police: Part of Tamiami Trail near Sarasota Memorial Hospital closed due to suspicious package found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Tamiami Trail has been closed due to a suspicious package found in the area, according to police.
The Sarasota Police Department said the northbound and southbound lanes of Tamiami Trail are closed from Hillview Street and Datura Street, which is just south of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Police say the SPD Explosive Materials Unit is on the way to the scene.
Drivers heading in that direction are being asked to find an alternative route.
No information has been given on how long Tamiami Trail will be closed.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
