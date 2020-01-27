Police: Multiple shots fired into Sarasota home where Ringling College students are living

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after multiple shots were fired into a home in Sarasota late Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of 25th Street shortly before midnight.

According to police, the home is leased by Ringling College of Art and Design and was occupied by Ringling College students at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Police said multiple bullets casings were found near the corner of 25th Street and Ixora Avenue, but neighbors did not see any vehicles or suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Tony DeFrancisco 941-263-6049 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

