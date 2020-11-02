LIVE NOW /
Police: Man wounded in Sarasota shooting

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police in Sarasota are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the area of 24th Street and Palmadelia Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger,” police said on Facebook.

Those with information are being asked to call detectives at 941-263-6070.

