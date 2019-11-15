Police: Man busted with cocaine after crashing vehicle into Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man is behind bars after he crashed a vehicle into a Sarasota home and left the scene.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street after a vehicle crashed into it.

Investigators said the driver had been heading westbound and lost control of the vehicle after it went over some railroad tracks. He ended up driving through the front yard of the home and crashed into the garage.

The vehicle and the garage both sustained damage.

(Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

Police said five people were seen running from the vehicle and were later found on Lemon Avenue.

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Lousner Silencieux and said his driver’s license was suspended. He was also in possession of cocaine, police said.

Silencieux was arrested and charged with driving with a license suspended with knowledge (felony), possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and hit and run crash (misdemeanor), accoridng to police.

He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $3,620 bond.

