Police looking for porch pirate in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Longboat Key police are looking for help in identifying a porch pirate.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. A Ring camera caught the man stealing a package valued at over $1,400 from the front porch.

The suspect was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers, a white tank top, a red hat and headphones. He left in a white 4-door passenger car.

If you know any information or can identify the suspect, please contact the Longboat Key Police Department to speak with Detective Smith at 941-361-6411 ext. 1965.