Man found dead in Sarasota hotel, investigation underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a death at a Sarasota hotel.

According to police, the body of an adult man was found inside a hotel room at around 12:30 p.m in the 900 block of University Parkway.

The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. The cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070