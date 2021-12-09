Man found dead in Sarasota hotel, investigation underway

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a death at a Sarasota hotel.

According to police, the body of an adult man was found inside a hotel room at around 12:30 p.m in the 900 block of University Parkway.

The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. The cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss