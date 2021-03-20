Police investigating shooting at Sarasota County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after one person was reportedly shot at the county fairgrounds, police say.

According to the police department, the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. Police say preliminary information suggests that one person pulled out a gun and shot another individual. Injuries are unknown at this time.

SPD officers who were working a detail at the fairgrounds were alerted about a possible disturbance.

A large police presence is expected in the area as detectives continue their investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information on this incident, please call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

The Sarasota County Fair opened to the public Friday and will run until March 28.