SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened in the area of North Washington Blouveard and 18th Street. Detectives have shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 from 17th Street to 20th Street while their investigation is ongoing.

Police say the pedestrian has died from their injuries. The driver is cooperating with detectives and stayed on scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.