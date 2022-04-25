SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a death after they said a woman drowned Saturday in Sarasota.

Sarasota police said they responded to Vista Drive for a report of the a missing woman around 8:30 p.m. A Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Sarasota County Emergency Services marine unit helped search for the woman.

They said they found her in Sarasota Bay. She was pronounced dead when taken in by the Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Police said they do not think foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.