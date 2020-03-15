Police investigating after woman drove into Popeyes in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are investigating after a woman drove into the side of a Popeyes.

Police say an adult woman drove into the restaurant, located at 820 N. Washington Blvd., around 1:30 p.m.

She told police she mistakenly thought the gas was the brake.

There is some structural damage to the building, however, no one was hurt during the incident.

