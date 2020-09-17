LIVE NOW /
Police investigating after 1 person shot in Sarasota

Sarasota County

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police officers are currently investigating a shooting in Sarasota.

Police say the shooting took place near Leon Avenue and 24th Street just before 2 p.m. One person was shot.

The victim, a black man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot and jumped into an SUV.

That SUV was found by Sarasota Police officers near 21st Street and Palmadelia Avenue with the victim inside.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a suspect but a description is unknown.

Please check back for the latest updates.

