SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night near Booker High School in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 32nd Street, police said.

Police said there is no threat or active shooter at Booker High School, nor is there any threat to the public.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

