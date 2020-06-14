SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two credit card skimming devices were found at a Sarasota Citgo gas station, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The devices were found at the Citgo located at 1634 N. Washington Blvd on pumps No. 3 and No. 4.
Police say the devices were placed on the pumps between 7 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
If you believe you were impacted, please contact SPD at 941-954-7025, reference C#20-035323.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Book: First lady delayed 2017 move to DC to get new prenup
- Police find skimming devices at Sarasota Citgo
- Judge tosses out Jussie Smollett’s double jeopardy claim
- Animal rights activists arrested after piglets buried on pork producer CEO’s property
- Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special