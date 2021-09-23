Police, FBI resume search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie Thursday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police officers and FBI agents resumed the search for Brian Laundrie Thursday.

Officers have searched Carlton Reserve for several days after learning from his family that he went missing Sept. 14. The Laundrie family told authorities that their son had left to go hike at the reserve, prompting the search.

Thursday search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton beginning. pic.twitter.com/cV3v1JsdHV — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 23, 2021

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the homicide investigation of his fiancé Gabby Petito, whose remains were identified Tuesday afternoon. However, he has not been charged with any crime, and police are treating his disappearance as a missing person’s case.

Tips can be called in at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or online at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.