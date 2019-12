SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation after a body was found floating in the waters near a hotel in Longboat Key.

Police said the operator of a beach tractor found the body near The Resort at Longboat Key Club, 220 Sands Point Road.

It’s unclear if their death was suspicious in nature. Police have yet to identify the body.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: