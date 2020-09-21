Police arrest suspect in Sarasota homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say 28-year-old Tydarian Moore was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Bradenton without incident with assistance from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore is facing charges of homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sarasota Police Department

On Thursday, police said the shooting took place near Leon Avenue and 24th Street just before 2 p.m. One person was shot.

The victim, a black man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot and jumped into an SUV.

That SUV was found by Sarasota police officers near 21st Street and Palmadelia Avenue with the victim inside.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Moore is currently being booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836.

