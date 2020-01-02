Police: 1 teen dead, 3 others injured after crashing stolen car in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old is dead and three other teens are injured after a crash involving a stolen car in North Port, police say.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Yorkshire Street and Cassava Road.

North Port police responded to the scene and say they found a white Honda that had recently been stolen from Port Charlotte. According to police, four teenagers ranging in age from 13 to 17 were in the car when it went off the road and hit a tree.

One of the teens in the car, a 17-year-old, died from the injuries he suffered in the crash. Two of the other teens were flown to nearby hospitals. The fourth was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police are not releasing the names of the teens involved because they are minors and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

