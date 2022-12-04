VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating after a single-engine plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning after leaving Venice.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft left the Venice Municipal Airport around 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said shortly after, it crashed into the gulf. The FAA said two people were on board.

The Venice Police Department said the crash possibly happened around 2.5 miles west of Venice Pier.

At this time, the condition of those who were on the flight has not been officially determined. Venice police said at around the same time of the crash, recreational divers found a body in the water that could be associated with the crash.

“There will be a lot of activity in the area as divers and marine assets coordinate our search efforts,” police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is also assisting in the search. If you know anything, call 727-824-7506.

This is a developing news story. Information is subject to change so check back for updates.