SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department has safely returned a guinea pig to the pet store after the animal was stolen Friday afternoon.

According to SPD, the guinea pig named “Peppa” was stolen from a pet store located in the 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota around 3 p.m.

Police said surveillance footage showed a man entering the store and began attempting to open animal habitats.

After civilians shared the police department’s Facebook post asking to help identify the man, officers were able to find the suspect and return Peppa back to the store.

“We’ve learned the Guinea Pig’s name is Peppa. Our officers have made sure Peppa is back at the pet store safe and sound. ,” the department shared.