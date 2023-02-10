TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and his dog are okay after they both jumped out of a vehicle that rolled into Sarasota Bay, police said.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the incident occurred sometime last week at the boat ramp at Centennial Park.

Police said the dog jumped out of the vehicle as its owner was driving, and the man chased after it.

Source: The Sarasota Police Department

“In all of the chaos, he forgot to park the car and it rolled into the water,” police said on Twitter.

Neither the man or his dog were harmed during the incident, police said.