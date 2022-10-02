NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Recovery operations in Sarasota County continued into the weekend after Hurricane Ian brought heavy flooding to the southern parts of the county.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted photos online showing the heavy flooding seen in North Port and Venice.

According to the sheriff’s office, the images had come in Saturday due to poor connectivity in south Sarasota County.

The photos showed homes partially submerged by floodwater, which nearly reached the rooftop of one house. Other photos showed livestock stuck in the flooding, including horses and goats.

(Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

“Our Emergency Response Team sent us these images, many of which are heartbreaking, showing the devastation in parts of Venice and North Port,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We are thinking about our citizens tonight and the challenges that lie ahead for many of us. We are still out there and will continue to be until everyone is safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents in places like North Port were stranded by Ian’s aftermath, which flooded out their homes and hindered communication with local law enforcement. Some residents even had to ride out the storm on top of tables to avoid the water.

One woman said she came back to her home only to find it filled with five feet of water.

“It’s very overwhelming; It’s devastating,” resident Sasha Greto said.

Local police agencies such as the Bradenton Police Department and Tampa Police Department have aided recovery efforts in the area, helping with supply deliveries to those in need.