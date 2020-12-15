Person hospitalized after being bit by shark off Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person suffered a shark bite in the waters off Siesta Key on Tuesday morning.
Sarasota County Fire Rescue was called out to 7100 block of Point of Rocks Circle on Siesta Key for a medical call around 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday and one person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Hospital staff confirmed their was a shark bite but could not specify on the extent of injuries to the victim or the type of shark involved.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
