Person hospitalized after being bit by shark off Siesta Key

Sarasota County
Posted: / Updated:

NBC

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person suffered a shark bite in the waters off Siesta Key on Tuesday morning.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue was called out to 7100 block of Point of Rocks Circle on Siesta Key for a medical call around 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday and one person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Hospital staff confirmed their was a shark bite but could not specify on the extent of injuries to the victim or the type of shark involved.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

