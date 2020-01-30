Person found dead in ditch, police investigating in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is currently investigating a person found dead in a ditch.
Police say the individual was found in a ditch alongside the South Sumter Boulevard roadway, just south of Heron Creek Plaza.
Traffic is being rerouted. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays.
The investigation is ongoing.
