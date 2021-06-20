Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run on I-75 Saturday night.

According to the FHP, the person was driving a pickup truck north on I-75 at the 203.5 mile marker when it came across a parked Sedan on the highway’s right shoulder.

A pedestrian was in the middle of opening the driver door when the truck hit her, seriously injuring the pedestrian. The driver then left the scene.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. The highway patrol said the truck they’re looking for is “possibly a Ford pickup truck (dark in color) with right front headlight damage and right side damage.”

If you have information on the crash, call the FHP at 239-938-1800.