Pedestrian hit, killed on I-75 in Nokomis

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-75 in Nokomis overnight.
The crash happened on Interstate 75 and Laurel Road around 12:45 a.m. and shut down the southbound lanes for several hours.
The roadway reopened shortly before 5 a.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
