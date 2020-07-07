Pedestrian hit, killed on I-75 in Nokomis

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-75 in Nokomis overnight.

The crash happened on Interstate 75 and Laurel Road around 12:45 a.m. and shut down the southbound lanes for several hours.

The roadway reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

