TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a large police presence at North Port High School after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the campus Wednesday morning.

North Port Police spokesman Joshua Taylor said the pedestrian, who appears to be a student, was struck by a vehicle near the school on Price Boulevard.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening, Taylor said.

Taylor said traffic by the school is backed up in every direction. Drivers should expect delays for at least 30 minutes.