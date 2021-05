SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of U.S. 301 was closed Sunday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sarasota.

Police said the collision happened at U.S. 301 and 21st Street. It’s unclear if the pedestrian was seriously hurt.

Police blocked off the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 from 17th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Way for several hours. The roadway has since been reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.