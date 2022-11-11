SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a Sarasota County crash on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a crash on Clark Road around 7 p.m.

Troopers said a grey Toyota pickup truck struck the 32-year-old woman.

FHP said foul play was not suspected in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Clark Road was partially shut down to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane.

No other information was immediately available.