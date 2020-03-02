Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc., lobbies are temporarily closed to the public.

The office locations are closed due to the potential threat of coronavirus.

The locations include:

Corporate Headquarters – 210 Metheny Road, Wauchula, Florida 33873

Manatee Service Center – 14505 Arbor Green Trail, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202

PRECO drive-thru windows will remain open in addition to the customer service support online at www.preco.coop, the SmartHub application, or by calling 800-282-3824.

For more information, click here.

