Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc., lobbies are temporarily closed to the public.
The office locations are closed due to the potential threat of coronavirus.
The locations include:
- Corporate Headquarters – 210 Metheny Road, Wauchula, Florida 33873
- Manatee Service Center – 14505 Arbor Green Trail, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202
PRECO drive-thru windows will remain open in addition to the customer service support online at www.preco.coop, the SmartHub application, or by calling 800-282-3824.
For more information, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
- Supreme Court prepares to examine legality of Obamacare
- Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming
- Standard travel insurance won’t cover trip cancellation for coronavirus
- Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking Warmer Temps Through Midweek