Part-time resident struggles getting second dose in Florida after receiving first dose in home state

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Betsy Price and her husband spend several months in the Sunshine State every year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the couple in their seventies waited until after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to head down to Florida. They signed up with Sarasota County’s vaccine system in early February hoping to be called for their second dose before it was too late.

She was told by local health officials as long as she and her husband had their CDC vaccine card to verify where, when and which shot they received, they’d be good to go.

Their place in line came and went, but Price says she never got a call for an appointment. When she reached out to officials through the vaccine help line to get some answers, she was shocked by what she learned.

“I called and got this sweet woman who said we got a memo on Friday and it says that if you are out-of-state and you want a second shot, that your department of health has to call our department of health to confirm that you got the first shot,” Price said. “I said, ‘but I have a card from the CDC that says just that’ and she said that is not good enough anymore.”

Price says it seemed like a roadblock she couldn’t conquer. She tried making calls to her local DOH with no luck.

With the clock ticking and days to get the second dose running short, she contacted 8 On Your Side for help.

“They stopped me dead in my tracks. I didn’t really know what to do from there, so I called you. I can’t believe that I am the only one that has been told this. My number has come and gone, so I’m sure that has happened to a lot of other people,” Price said.

8 On Your Side brought Price’s situation directly to county health officials at the Sarasota Square Mall vaccine clinic Thursday. Steve Huard with Sarasota DOH explains out-of-state residents are encouraged to get their first and second dose in the same location, but they do work with people who are already here and waiting for their second dose after receiving their first elsewhere.

“If you are here now and you need your second dose, we just ask that you come to the second dose clinic, bring your first vaccination card so that we have all the appropriate information to know what type of vaccine you received and the date that you received it and then we will be able to work with you to get you that second dose,” Huard adding. “We have always been able to work with those individuals and make sure that they get that second dose because it is really important to make sure that people are receiving both doses so that they are protected.”

Huard says he hasn’t heard of a verification process between state health departments.

“Typically, we just need to be able to see that you got the first dose and what that first dose was. I haven’t heard of any situations where we are having to reach back to other states to verify that information,” Huard said. “The case that you are speaking to me about sounds like it would be very easy to remedy this individual’s issue and they just need to come here and we will work with them.”

Shortly after speaking with DOH officials Thursday, Price reached out to us saying she got a call from the Sarasota County Department Of Health scheduling her second dose appointment for next Monday.

“This was your doing for sure, and I thank you,” Price said.