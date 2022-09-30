TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Interstate 75 was closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Due to the rising water, the Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 was closed southbound at Exit 193 (Jacaranda Blvd) and northbound at Exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

Major delays were expected in the area. The Florida Highway Patrol announced the interstate was fully reopened on Saturday afternoon, with the exception of exit 182, Sumter Blvd, shown above.