Parents of Brian Laundrie spotted leaving North Port home with police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — The parents of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito, were seen leaving their home Thursday morning followed by police officers.

According to NBC News, the Laundries left their home alone in a pickup truck at around 8:15 a.m. and returned shortly after with the Ford Mustang that police towed into evidence Monday afternoon. Police escorted the pair back into the neighborhood in unmarked vehicles.

The Mustang is believed to be what Laundrie drove to the Carlton Reserve, where officers are still searching for signs of their son.

After Laundrie’s mother parked the car, the couple got back into their truck and left the neighborhood with the escort, as seen in NBC video. It is not yet known why they left the second time.

This is the first time the Laundries have been seen leaving their home since Monday, when the FBI searched their family home.