Palmetto man convicted of molesting girls at parties

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palmetto man was convicted of molesting four girls who were friends of his daughter, according to a prosecutors report.

The office of Ed Brodsky, state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, said a jury delivered the verdict, July 12, finding Behzad Izadi guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation among other offenses.

According to an arrest report, the investigation began when a 14-year-old Sarasota girl told a counselor she had been sexually battered during a July 4 sleepover in 2016 when she was 13.

The girl told deputies she and a group of girlfriends had been invited to a party at a rented condo near Siesta Beach. Izadi had rented the condo for the party and was the only adult present.

Authorities said Izadi would supply the victims with alcohol and drugs. The victim recalled other parties with Izadi where he was “handing out Xanax” to her 13- and 14-year-old friends.

On the night of the incident, the girl told deputies she fell asleep on the couch and awoke to Izadi touching her sexually. The investigation led Sarasota County deputies to three other victims, all 14-year-old girls with similar stories.

Izadi, 59, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and may be sentenced to life.

