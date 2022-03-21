SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – Neighbors in Sandhill Preserve are joining forces in a grassroots effort to stop plans for a gas station outside their community in Palmer Ranch.

Residents tell WFLA the gas station’s proximity to homes in the area is the problem.

“The gas station would be right outside our gate. There’s a cut out for our bus stop and that is where the entrance would be,” said Debbie Everling. “We are not saying don’t do the development, we are just saying do it in a way that does not jeopardize our health.”

Everling is with Sandhill Preserve Healthy Neighborhood Alliance. The group was recently formed to oppose plans for the gas station.

The county’s current code regarding gas stations reads as follows:

“Sec. 124-148(a)(1)a., of the Unified Development Code (UDC), states: ‘No sign of any type, and no gasoline pump or tank shall be located within 25 feet of any residentially-zoned property.'”

Residents feel that distance needs to change, not just for their community, but for all of Sarasota County. They launched a petition that’s garnered more than 1,400 signatures in less than two weeks.

“We are trying to plead the case for the broader Sarasota County. We are asking the county to put a moratorium on all new gas stations and to require a 500-foot setback for gas stations. There have been studies that have shown houses within 500 to 1,000 feet of a gas station are at risk for a number of health issues,” said Everling.

8 On Your Side contacted District 4 Commissioner Alan Maio for comment on the issue Monday. We haven’t received a response.

County officials tell 8 On Your Side the applicant has not filed a formal application at this time.