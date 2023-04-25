SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving an overturned semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-75 north in Sarasota County.

Traffic camera footage indicates I-75 north is down to just two lanes at mile marker 173, which is located in the area of Yorkshire Street, near Lake Suzy. Drivers should exit at Kings Highway (mile marker 170) to avoid the roadblock.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 43-year-old man from Bradenton lost control of his SUV and skidded across all three lanes traffic before colliding with the truck.

(North Port Police Department)

The Florida Highway Patrol said the road was wet at the time of the crash.

The truck, which appeared to have been hauling sand, hit a guard rail and overturned, spilling its contents onto the shoulder. The SUV came to a stop against the guard rail on the opposite side of the road, according to FHP.

Both the SUV’s driver and the driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, sustained minor injuries during the crash. Officials did not indicate how long they expect the roadblock to last.

