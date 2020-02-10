Over 250 artists featured at 32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts

Sarasota County

by: Suncoast News Network

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – The 32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts returned to the Suncoast area Sunday.

More than 250 artists from the state and across the nation displayed their artwork on Main Street, right in the heart of Sarasota.

Organizers say the Festival of the Arts ranks among the top 100 art festivals in the nation. Artist Ron Stinson said he loves working with shapes to create his art.

“I really like the geometric shapes and so I tend to love painting patterns and geometric shapes and try to put them together in different ways, and so some of them may be softer or harder but the shapes are what’s interesting to me right now,” Stinson said.

To apply as an artist for next year’s show, head over to artfestival.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss