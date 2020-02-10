Over 250 artists featured at 32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – The 32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts returned to the Suncoast area Sunday.

More than 250 artists from the state and across the nation displayed their artwork on Main Street, right in the heart of Sarasota.

Organizers say the Festival of the Arts ranks among the top 100 art festivals in the nation. Artist Ron Stinson said he loves working with shapes to create his art.

“I really like the geometric shapes and so I tend to love painting patterns and geometric shapes and try to put them together in different ways, and so some of them may be softer or harder but the shapes are what’s interesting to me right now,” Stinson said.

To apply as an artist for next year’s show, head over to artfestival.com.

LATEST STORIES: