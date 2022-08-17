TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old girl in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the girl was riding her bike in a crosswalk near a school on East Bay Street when she was struck by a dark silver car. The impact would have damaged the front end of the vehicle and the windshield, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver fled the scene before the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her name was not released.

The Highway Patrol said it got a tip from a concerned citizen, which led them to the suspect, David Chang.

According to troopers, Chang, 65, brought the vehicle in question to an auto repair shop in Tampa. They said he was trying to conceal the evidence.

Chang was arrested for fleeing the scene with great bodily injury, fleeing the scene with damage to property and tampering with evidence, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information was not immediately available.