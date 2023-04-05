SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist from Orlando was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Blvd., according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV heading north on Fruitville Road ran a red light in the intersection, FHP said. The vehicle struck the eastbound motorcyclist and then drove away.

The 21-year-old man from Orlando was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A damaged Audi SUV found near the crash site (FHP)

FHP said troopers found a damaged, 2020 Audi SUV abandoned at mile marker 210 on I-75. The vehicle was only about a mile from where the crash occurred.

Investigators are still working to determine if the SUV they found was the one involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact FHP or CrimeStoppers.