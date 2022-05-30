SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a fight at Siesta Key Beach Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Beach Access three around 4 p.m. for a fight involving at least 10 people.

Several gunshots were heard they said, and when deputies got there they found one woman with minor injuries.

According to deputies. more gunshots were heard a short time later near Avenida Messina and Ocean Boulevard, but no victims were found there.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.

