One person injured in North Porth shooting

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port police are investigating a shooting that left injured one person on Friday night.

Officers and fire rescue crews were dispatched to a shooting call near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue at 8:45 p.m.

Police said they found one person sustained injuries from a gunshot. Investigators believe the suspect and victim know each other, but the suspect’s identity was not released.

Police said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public, but the situation was “very active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 941-429-7300

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss