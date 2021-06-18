One person injured in North Porth shooting

NORTH PORT, Fla. – North Port police are investigating a shooting that left injured one person on Friday night.

Officers and fire rescue crews were dispatched to a shooting call near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue at 8:45 p.m.

Police said they found one person sustained injuries from a gunshot. Investigators believe the suspect and victim know each other, but the suspect’s identity was not released.

Police said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public, but the situation was “very active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 941-429-7300