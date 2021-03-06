One of Great Wallendas passes away, family says

Carla Wallenda at a circus in Jacksonville, Florida on Sept. 30, 1972. (AP Photo/Steve Starr)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the Great Wallenda’s has passed away.

According to Rick Wallenda, who heads the family’s original Wallenda enterprises, announced Saturday that his mother, Carla Wallenda, passed away.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of one of the greatest performers of all time, Rick said in a Facebook post.

He mentioned her passing comes just one day after the anniversary of his brother’s, Mario Wallenda, death.

Carla is the daughter of the original Wallenda troupe of Karl and Helen.

