NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspects in a Friday night shooting have had their charges upgraded to second-degree murder after the victim died.

North Port police announced the victim’s death Tuesday evening. According to a previous release, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Blvd. and Porto Chico Ave. One victim sustained injuries.

The suspects are Navarius Mason,14; Javen Paul, 15; Gavin Smith, 17; and Anthony Wicks, 22. Police say the victim is known to