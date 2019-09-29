Oktoberfest festivities take over Suncoast area

SARASOTA, Fla. (SNN) – Oktoberfest is much more than just enjoying a cold refreshing glass of beer.

“We have German music, German beer and German Wurst, sausage,” said Rosemarie Herke, president of the German American Social Club of Sarasota.

The German American Social Club of Sarasota hosted their Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday to honor Germany’s heritage and bring a little bit of Oktoberfest to the Suncoast area.

“I think it’s just a great way to keep the German tradition alive and the German culture and to keep this going,” said Sonja Dickey. “My mom is German, I’m first-generation American, it’s just nice to have some tradition.”

The social club celebrates this long-standing tradition but adds a twist to it. Funds collected at the celebration help a local student continue their German studies and keep the tradition alive.

“Oktoberfest is a fundraising event for students who are continuing their German education in a secondary school setting,” Dickey said.

Noah Cox is this year’s scholarship recipient. He studies at New College of Florida and became interested in learning German after becoming fascinated with the culture.

“I feel like Oktoberfest is just a great way to share in each other’s merriment,” said Cox. “It’s just a great time to come together, have a fun time honestly.”

The scholarship also allows for students to study abroad in Germany. For now, the scholarship is open to students at Riverview and Booker High School and College students that are currently enrolled in German Studies classes.

“Learning German I feel like, and I’m sure the German Social Club will also feel, is just a great way to broaden your horizons and be able to work in a more increasingly globalized world,” said Cox.

To apply for the 2020-2021 school year, scholarship applications are available at The German American Social Club of Sarasota.