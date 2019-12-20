Officials trying to determine why man drove his truck into Sarasota airport

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The unbelievable video has gone worldwide.

A truck plowing right through the baggage claim area of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and miraculously no one was killed.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, a white truck drove off U.S. 41 and tore through a fence. It gained speed, plowing right through the baggage claim area before slamming into a rental car counter.

“Had this crash happened just 30 minutes earlier when that last flight had arrived and people were going to claim their luggage, this could’ve been a tragedy. We could’ve had several people killed, several people seriously injured,” said FHP Trooper Kenn Watson.

The crash caused $250,000 worth of damage. The only person injured was the driver, 40-year-old Juan Monsivis.

He’s being treated for his injuries. The Bradenton resident has a long rap sheet with numerous prior charges for drug possession and DUI.

Troopers are waiting on toxicology results.

“Although it happened at 2:56 in the morning and although he does have a criminal history, we cannot assume anything,” said Watson.

Monsivis’ longtime friend, Corey Darr, says this is not like him.

“Its crazy, I don’t know anybody that would do that,” said Darr.

Darr can only speculate because he believes Monsivis wouldn’t do this intentionally.

“He’s more of a family man. He’s a good dad,” said Darr.

The airport has quickly begun repairs, and Monsivis could face numerous charges.

“I don’t want to speculate too much, everyone is assuming that just because based on someone’s history that if something happened in the future, obviously that must be the case, that’s the last thing we want to do, giving everyone the benefit of the doubt, we want to do a full and thorough investigation,” said Watson.

Monsivis will at least face a charge of reckless driving, and more charges could be tacked on if he had drugs or alcohol in his system.

We’ll know more once he’s released from the hospital.

In the meantime, the airport plans to have the baggage claim area completely repaired by next week.