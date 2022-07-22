SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police arrested a man Thursday after they said he pointed a short-barreled shotgun at someone.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Andrew Hendricks on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic) and possession of a short-barreled shotgun charges.

SPD said they were called to a home on South Shore Drive at around 7:30 am. for a a special interest person.

While officers were there they said they found that Hendricks had pointed the shotgun at someone but no one was hurt.

After Hendricks was arrested, police said they were concerned there were “booby traps” and explosives in his room so they got a search warrant and risk protection order.

When they conducted the search with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, they said they found a number of weapons. That included two guns, a battle axe and multiple rounds of ammunition.