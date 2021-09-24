Officers respond to Brian Laundrie’s home for report of gunshots in the area, no evidence found

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Just before 7 p.m. on Friday night, several North Port police officers surrounded the Laundrie’s home.

One officer went inside and others knocked on neighbors doors. After a few minutes, they all left.

A North Port police spokesman says they got a call from an unknown number about gunshots in the area of Brian Laundrie’s home at 6:45 p.m. Police say they found no evidence of that happening.

8 On Your Side learned Friday the Laundrie family’s attorney said Brian left home on Sept. 14 without his wallet or cell phone, and that his parents were concerned he might hurt himself.

The news comes as the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé is getting ready to head into day eight.

Despite a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie for an alleged three day, unauthorized spending spree after Gabby’s death, North Port police say the goal remains the same.

“We’re not wasting our time out here,” Commander Joe Fussell said. “We’re doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area intelligence led us that he could possibly be in.”

FBI Denver said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie Wednesday. The warrant is connected to the death of Gabby Petito. A Grand Jury indictment says Laundrie used a debit card and pin number for two bank accounts to spend up to $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, unauthorized and with the intent to defraud.

The indictment doesn’t say who the card or pin number belongs to.

Terri Desesso says she hopped in her car and drove 52 miles to North Port. She made signs that she put up outside the Laundrie’s home. Like so many people, she wants answers.

“I don’t know the girl or what happened, all I know is she’s not here and she can’t talk for herself,” Desesso said.

Crews will be back out throughout the weekend to search, focusing on areas of more likelihood across the Carlton Reserve.